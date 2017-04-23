Turkish Airlines took children who have never been on a plane on a tour of Istanbul's skies.

Football club Besiktas also tweeted in support of the man who started the day, 97 years ago, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

"Little ladies, little gentlemen, you are all the roses, the stars and the sparkling joy of our future, the ones who will elevate the nation," Ataturk said. "Always be aware of your value and significance! And work hard... we have great expectations of you."

"The children, who are the guarantors of our future will now live in a country that is greater, stronger, more prosperous and stable [than it was before]," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will strive to ensure a better future for children.

An international children's theatre festival is also due to begin on April 25 in the capital Ankara and will go on for five days. The festival will feature puppet shows, shadow plays, musicals, and dance shows to both entertain and educate children.