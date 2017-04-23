TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Why are there billboards of cute animals in the streets of Turkey?
To celebrate National Sovereignty and Children's Day, Apple has set up billboards across the country featuring photographs taken by kids on their phones.
Why are there billboards of cute animals in the streets of Turkey?
Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a tweet saying that the day was being honoured by celebrating children's talent. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

In their campaign to celebrate the future of Turkey, Apple posted multiple videos onto their YouTube page. Each video was shot on an iPhone by a child aged 10 to 11 and plays around with perspectives, and various camera features.

The campaign is aimed at showcasing young talent.

But Apple is not the only company celebrating Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

A Google doodle of five children playing musical instruments was put up to mark the 97th anniversary of the day.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish Airlines took children who have never been on a plane on a tour of Istanbul's skies.

Football club Besiktas also tweeted in support of the man who started the day, 97 years ago, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

"Little ladies, little gentlemen, you are all the roses, the stars and the sparkling joy of our future, the ones who will elevate the nation," Ataturk said. "Always be aware of your value and significance! And work hard... we have great expectations of you."

"The children, who are the guarantors of our future will now live in a country that is greater, stronger, more prosperous and stable [than it was before]," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will strive to ensure a better future for children.

An international children's theatre festival is also due to begin on April 25 in the capital Ankara and will go on for five days. The festival will feature puppet shows, shadow plays, musicals, and dance shows to both entertain and educate children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys