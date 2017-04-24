Iraqi forces are engaging in door-to-door combat against Daesh in the Old City section of Mosul. As the US-backed offensive to capture Daesh's de facto capital in Iraq entered its seventh month, the fighting has become fiercer and tougher as soldiers navigate narrow urban areas.

About 400,000 civilians are estimated to be trapped in the Old City. And according to the UN, they face incredible risks.

Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate in the city, as nearly half a million civilians remain in neighbourhoods still under Daesh control in western Mosul.

Both US and Iraqi forces offer varying numbers on how much area is controlled by Daesh. Iraqi commanders say the group commands 15 percent of western Mosul while the US says nearly double that.