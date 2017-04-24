The United States on Monday blacklisted 271 employees of an agency linked to the Syrian regime it said was responsible for developing chemical weapons, weeks after a sarin gas attack killed scores of people in a rebel-held province in Syria.

In one of its largest-ever sanctions announcements, the Treasury Department took aim at the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), which it said was responsible for developing chemical weapons for the Syrian regime.

The sanction orders US banks to freeze the assets of any employees named, and bans American companies from conducting business with them.

Some of the people blacklisted had worked on Syria's chemical weapons programme for more than five years, the Treasury Department said.

Those designated were "highly educated" individuals likely to be able to travel outside of Syria and use the international financial system even if they may not have assets abroad, administration officials said during a conference call with reporters.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Washington, DC.

Support from Britain

"These sweeping sanctions target the scientific support center for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's horrific chemical weapons attack on innocent civilian men, women, and children," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

US authorities, he said, would "relentlessly pursue and shut down the financial networks of all individuals involved with the production of chemical weapons used to commit these atrocities."