Turkey's Mardin celebrates Children's Day with kite-flying
Families in Turkey's southeastern city of Mardin enjoyed the centuries-old Turkish tradition of kite-flying on Sunday, with participants from abroad also taking part.
The event brought residents together as a sign of unity and peace in the first event of its kind. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

Families in the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin on Sunday celebrated the centuries-old Turkish tradition of kite-flying.

The event was held to mark the country's National Children's Day with participants from abroad taking part for the first time.

"We've been missing events like this, my children don't go out as much…" said Gulistan Kaya, a local resident.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan said the kite festival brought together Kurdish, Arab and Assyrian residents of Mardin as a sign of unity and peace in the first event of its kind in the world.

