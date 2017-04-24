WORLD
2 MIN READ
Buoyed Macron camp sees victory for centrist leader in run-off
French candidate Emmanuel Macron's team senses a chance of winning the May 7 run-off against far-right Marine Le Pen, arguing the lack of political experience benefits Macron's candidature.
Macron is seen by many as offering 'an alternative' to the far-right rhetoric of Marine Le Pen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

After a tight race on Sunday, French voters shortlisted centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen for a run-off to be held in two weeks.

Pollsters say centrist Macron is largely expected to beat Le Pen in the second round but his team understands that a victory on May 7 is only part of the challenge.

"It is because we are not a political party that we are strong. Emmanuel Macron is going to bring a new perspective...," said Macron's campaign spokesperson, Laurence Haim.

But people in France have offered mixed reactions over the possible presidency of novice Macron, who lacks political experience.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges takes a look on what is next for Macron.

SOURCE:TRT World
