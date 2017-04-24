The war in Syria has been defined not only by violence, but also the images captured of it.

The pictures and videos of children suffering, people suffocating and the overall destruction of entire cities and towns have featured prominently on TV screens, news websites and social media platforms.

And while those images may lose their significance day in and day out, it's not the case for those who see it firsthand.

Photographer, Abd Alkader Habak, is not just a man behind a camera, he is affected by the condition of his fellow Syrians.

Working in the devastation of war, he has not only put his life in jeopardy to capture moments of terror, but also took part in rescue efforts.