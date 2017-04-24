WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian photographer does more than take pictures
Working in the devastation of war, Abd Alkader Habak is not just a man who stays behind the camera, he has taken part in rescue efforts.
Syrian photographer does more than take pictures
Photographer Abd Alkader Habak saving a child after a suicide bomb blast in Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

The war in Syria has been defined not only by violence, but also the images captured of it.

The pictures and videos of children suffering, people suffocating and the overall destruction of entire cities and towns have featured prominently on TV screens, news websites and social media platforms.

And while those images may lose their significance day in and day out, it's not the case for those who see it firsthand.

Photographer, Abd Alkader Habak, is not just a man behind a camera, he is affected by the condition of his fellow Syrians.

Working in the devastation of war, he has not only put his life in jeopardy to capture moments of terror, but also took part in rescue efforts.

RECOMMENDED

One such incident is when he saved a child immediately after a suicide bomb went off in Aleppo during an evacuation of besieged people.

"It's not the first time I have seen these terrible scenes, and it's not the first time I have shed tears for a dead child. I have lived under siege and seen much suffering that is hard to imagine, " says Habak.

TRT World 's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview