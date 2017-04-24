WORLD
Trump's ancestral village cast into spotlight after election
Kallstadt is the village in Germany where US President Donald Trump's grandparents were born.
The church of the village of Kallstadt, Germany. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

Donald Trump has been making headlines since he kickstarted his campaign for US presidency in 2015.

The impact of his statements and actions is felt across the world.

One unexpected place is the village of Kallstadt in Germany's southwestern region.

The small village with a population of only 1,200 is the place where the US president's grandparents were born.

Since Trump's election, Kallstadt residents have found themselves under the spotlight.

TRT World 's Zeina Awad spent time in the the village.

SOURCE:TRT World
