WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly two million children out of school in South Sudan
The deteriorating economic situation in the country denies children access to education.
Nearly two million children out of school in South Sudan
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

South Sudan has the highest proportion of out-of-school children in the world. Its prolonged civil war has denied nearly two million children access to education.

Independent since 2011, the world's newest country was plunged into civil war two years later. President Salva Kiir accused his rival and former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup against him in 2013.

The devastating civil war has weakened the economy and triggered a food security crisis in the country. In February, the country's government declared famine in two counties of South Sudan. According to UNICEF, around 350,000 children under five are suffering from severe malnutrition in the country.

"We are trying our very best to create additional learning spaces for 1.8 million children who are out of school to be able to go to school. And this is why we made school attendance free and compulsory," education minister Deng Deng Hoc said.

RECOMMENDED

However, with a weakening economy, it is yet to be seen if the government can keep this promise.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah has more from South Sudan's capital Juba.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview