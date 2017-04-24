Ghana, Kenya and Malawi will pilot the world's first malaria vaccine from 2018, offering it for babies and children in high-risk areas as part of real-life trials, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline developed the injectable vaccine, called RTS,S or Mosquirix, to protect children from the most deadly form of malaria in Africa.

In clinical trials it proved only partially effective, and it needs to be given in a four-dose schedule. But it is the first regulator-approved vaccine against the mosquito-borne disease.

WHO waiting for live trial results

The WHO is in the process of assessing whether to add the shot to its core package of WHO-recommended measures for malaria prevention. It says it first wants to see the results of on-the-ground testing in a pilot programme.