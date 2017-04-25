Gunmen killed two more people during political unrest in Venezuela on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths at pro- and anti-government protests to 12 this month, as the demonstrations entered the fourth week with mass sit-ins to press for early elections. Altogether 24 people have died in violence surrounding the civil unrest.

The latest deaths come amid a month of protests that have sparked politically-motivated shootings and clashes between security forces armed with rubber bullets and tear gas and protesters wielding rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Large and violent protests against President Nicolas Maduro and his government took place in the capital, Caracas, on Monday.

A 42-year-old man who worked for local government in the Andean state of Merida died from a gunshot in the neck at a rally in favour of Maduro, the state ombudsman and prosecutor's office said.

Another 54-year-old man was shot dead in the chest during a protest in the western agricultural state of Barinas, the state prosecutor's office added without specifying the circumstances.

Seven others were injured in both places.

Eleven people have also died during night-time looting.

The ruling Socialist Party accuses foes of seeking a violent coup with US connivance, while the opposition says he is a dictator repressing peaceful protest.

What does the opposition want?