A top Turkish court on Tuesday rejected an opposition appeal against the highest electoral authority's decision on the country's recent referendum results.

The Council of State - the highest administrative court - in Ankara rejected People's Party's (CHP) appeal that challenged the results of the April 16 referendum, in particular the Supreme Election Board's (or YSK) decision to count unstamped ballot papers.

Missing stamps are at the heart of the controversy surrounding the result of Turkey's referendum on 18 constitutional amendments.

CHP had first submitted a petition to cancel the referendum result which the board rejected. The party then approached the top court urging the official referendum results be suspended until the legal process ends.

However, the court also rejected the appeal and backed the law that no appeals could be made against YSK decisions at any court.