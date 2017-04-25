BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Wikipedia founder tackles fake news with online news platform
The founder of Wikipedia has launched a new venture aimed at tackling fake news, but experts question its potential impact.
Wikipedia founder tackles fake news with online news platform
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2017

The founder of online encyclopaedia Wikipedia has announced plans for a crowd-funded news website offering stories by journalists and volunteers working together, an initiative he hopes will counter the spread of fake news.

Jimmy Wales said the new platform, Wikitribune, would be free to read and carry no advertising, instead relying on supporters to fund it, while the accuracy of its articles would be easily verifiable as source material would be published.

Unlike traditional media outlets, Wikitribune is a hybrid model. It will use both experienced, paid journalists and ask the community members to help fact check and verify stories.

Charlie Beckett, professor at the London School of Economics, welcomed Wikitribune as an attempt to tackle a lack of public trust in mainstream media, but questioned whether it would have the scale and reach to stem the flow of fake news.

RECOMMENDED

The kind of people who will pay attention to Wikitribune and contribute to it are people who are already pretty media-literate.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview