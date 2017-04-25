US President Donald Trump has called on the UN Security Council to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea to resolve the crisis.

North Korea conducted a big live-fire exercise on Tuesday to mark the foundation of its military as a US submarine docked in South Korea in a show of force amid growing concern over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

Speculation had mounted that the DPRK could carry out a sixth nuclear test or another missile launch, as in the past, to mark 85 years since the founding of its army.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more.

Setting sail

Washington has sent the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to the Korean peninsula, where it is expected to arrive – after a derision-provoking delay – later this week.

Confusion had clouded the carrier's whereabouts earlier this month after US officials indicated it was sailing towards North Korea when in fact it was heading south.