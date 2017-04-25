A Greek court has ruled against the extradition of three of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in July 2016 following a failed coup attempt against the Ankara government.

Greece's top court blocked the extradition of all eight in January, angering Turkey. The Turkish government then issued a second extradition request.

Turkey alleges the men were involved in efforts to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has demanded they be sent back.

The eight Turkish soldiers started their asylum hearings on August 19, 2016.