WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Qaeda-linked group claims Russia metro bombing
A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion says the bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, had acted on instructions from Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, in the April 3 attack on the metro in Russia's second biggest city that killed 16 people.
Al Qaeda-linked group claims Russia metro bombing
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2017

A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion has claimed responsibility for a metro bombing in the Russian city of St Petersburg that killed 16 people and said the bomber was acting on orders from al Qaeda, according to the SITE monitoring group.

The claim by the little-known group was originally published by the Mauritanian news agency ANI, which is often used by West and North African militant groups to release statements.

RECOMMENDED

The statement, posted by SITE on Tuesday, said the bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, had acted on instructions from Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, in the April 3 attack on the metro in Russia's second biggest city.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview