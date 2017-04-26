WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey will "drain the swamp" and drive out PKK
Turkish jets strike terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq's Sinjar region to prevent weapons and explosives from entering Turkey.
Erdogan says Turkey will "drain the swamp" and drive out PKK
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an interview at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, April 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria targeted the PKK and YPG and were aimed at preventing them from setting up a base, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Erdogan said the strikes which killed 70, were intended to "drain the swamp" and prevent the PKK and YPG from smuggling weapons and explosives that could be used for attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU, and it resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK.

The president said Turkey will not let Sinjar become a PKK base and will continue military operations there and in northern Syria "until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Peshmerga fighters were also killed in the strikes and Erdogan said it was a "source of sadness."

RECOMMENDED

US concerned

The United States on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the air strikes. US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that it had not been authorised by the US-led coalition, which is fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

"These air strikes were not approved by the coalition and led to the unfortunate loss of life of our partner forces," Toner said.

Erdogan said local governments, the US and Russia, had been notified before the strikes.​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview