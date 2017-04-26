Turkey is home to a massive number of stray dogs and cats — and they are loved by many and on the whole, well treated.

They can be seen everywhere: coffee shop corners, bookstores and mosques where milk, water and food often put out by business employees, owners and others. Many see these animals as a part of the nation's culture, especially in Istanbul.

Stray animals are often well fed and sheltered throughout the cold winters.

But when it comes to animal protection laws, legal measures to prevent animal are lacking. Those convicted of cruelty to animals only face paltry fines that amount to little.

That all might be set to change.

Turkey's Ministry of Forestry and Water Management has taken action to make sure cruelty against animals is punished fairly.

It has submitted a draft animal protection law and has sent it to the prime minister's office for review. If approved, it will go to parliament.

The draft law was initially presented in 2014, but no headway was made in passing it. However, the government is now pushing ahead with the proposed legislation.

Animal rights activists criticised the draft law at the time, saying that there was no consultation with them and that they believed that some issues had not been properly addressed.