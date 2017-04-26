POLITICS
No Final Four? Take the bus please!!!
Panathinaikos' boss Dimitris Giannakopoulos decided to punish his players for losing to Istanbul's Fenerbahce by canceling their flight tickets and putting them on a bus for an eleven hour ride back home.
Fenerbahce will be advancing to the 2017 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Panathinaikos punished their players for a poor performance in the Euroleague basketball playoffs by forcing them to return to Athens from Istanbul on a bus instead of a scheduled flight.

The Greek club lost 79-61 to Fenerbahce on Tuesday, the Turkish team sweeping to a 3-0 victory in the playoffs following two previous wins in Athens.

Panathinaikos boss Dimitris Giannakopoulos cancelled the scheduled Wednesday flight back to Athens from Istanbul and instead hired a coach for the 11-hour, 1097-kilometre (682-mile) return.

American players Chris Singleton, Mike James, Kenny Gabriel and Greek Antonis Fotsis, however, refused to board the coach and left for the airport to return at their own expense.

It remains to be seen whether the club will penalise the quartet for their actions.

Giannakopoulos had promised his players a bonus of 250,000 euros to be divided amongst them if they had reached the Final Four of the Euroleague.

"We were not worthy of qualifying for the Final Four. In a series the best team usually wins and Fenerbahce were better. They are worthy of congratulations. We have to do our self-criticism, get serious and take the Greek championship," Giannakopoulos said.

Panathinaikos have advanced to the Final Four of the domestic championship.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
