TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains over 1,000 for alleged links to Gulen network
The ongoing operation is targeting police officers accused of links to the network associated with Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of masterminding the July 15, 2016 attempted coup.
Turkey detains over 1,000 for alleged links to Gulen network
Ankara accuses Gulen's organisation of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Turkish authorities have detained more than 1,000 people with suspected links to FETO, security sources said on Wednesday.

FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation) is the acronym Ankara uses to refer to the network of US-based Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding last year's attempted coup.

The overnight and early morning raids were the largest operations in months targeting the people Ankara blames for the attempted putsch on July 15, 2016 in which 249 people died and more than 2000 civilians were wounded.

RECOMMENDED

Sources said the crackdown targeted the network's structure in the police force. Detention orders were issued for over 4,000 people. At least 1,009 were detained, the sources said, in operations carried out across all 81 of Turkey's provinces.

Ankara accuses Gulen and his group of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through infiltrating government institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, and forming a "parallel state" structure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview