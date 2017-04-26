Turkish authorities have detained more than 1,000 people with suspected links to FETO, security sources said on Wednesday.

FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation) is the acronym Ankara uses to refer to the network of US-based Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding last year's attempted coup.

The overnight and early morning raids were the largest operations in months targeting the people Ankara blames for the attempted putsch on July 15, 2016 in which 249 people died and more than 2000 civilians were wounded.