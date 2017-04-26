Authorities in India-administered Kashmir on Wednesday ordered internet service providers to block 22 popular social media services including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp after an upsurge in violence in the region.

In a statement, the regional government said the services were "being misused by anti-national and anti-social elements" and should be blocked for one month or until further notice "in the interest of maintenance of public order".

It is the first time the embattled government of People's Democratic Party (or PDP), which rules the region in alliance with far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (or BJP), has taken such a step. It has, however, blocked mobile internet services in the volatile Kashmir valley in the past.

"It is unthinkable in this communications era to ban eight million people from using internet-based communications," writer ArjimandHussain Talib told TRT World.

Owing to its geopolitical isolation, Kashmir heavily relies on internet communications with outside world. A whole population has suddenly been iron-curtained - Arjimand Hussain Talib

The ban comes just weeks after footage showing a Kashmiri youth tied to the front of an Indian army jeep appeared on social media. The young man was reportedly being used as a "human shield".

Gag to stifle outrage

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the valley, where many people favour independence or a merger with mainly Muslim Pakistan.

Clashes in Kashmir have become more frequent since the killing of a popular rebel leader by security forces last July sparked widespread unrest.

Authorities say rebels and locals are using social media sites to rally support.

Locals say the restrictions are an attempt to stifle dissent and evidence of human rights abuses by the Indian army.