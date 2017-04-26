WORLD
1 MIN READ
Facebook under growing pressure to monitor and block violent videos
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being criticised for not doing enough to block violent content after a string of violent crimes were broadcast using the website.
Facebook under growing pressure to monitor and block violent videos
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Facebook is coming under growing pressure to closely monitor the billions of posts and videos uploaded onto its site every day.

In the past week, shocking images of a homicide in Cleveland, US and the murder of a child in Puket, Thailand were streamed live on the network.

These cases were the latest in a string of violent crimes that have plagued Facebook, despite making up a small percentage of videos.

RECOMMENDED

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been criticised for not doing enough to block such content.

TRT World's Andre-Pierre du Plessis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview