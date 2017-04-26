April 26, 2017
Facebook is coming under growing pressure to closely monitor the billions of posts and videos uploaded onto its site every day.
In the past week, shocking images of a homicide in Cleveland, US and the murder of a child in Puket, Thailand were streamed live on the network.
These cases were the latest in a string of violent crimes that have plagued Facebook, despite making up a small percentage of videos.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been criticised for not doing enough to block such content.
TRT World's Andre-Pierre du Plessis reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies