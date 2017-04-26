Turkey's main opposition party will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge the acceptance of unstamped ballots by the electoral board in the April 16 referendum on changing the system of governance, a party spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"I want to reiterate once again that we will take the referendum result to the ECHR," Republican People's Party (CHP) spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke told reporters in Ankara.

Turkey's Council of State, the highest administrative court, on Tuesday rejected the CHP's appeal on the referendum, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Earlier on April 19, the country's Supreme Electoral Board (YSK) rejected appeals from the main opposition parties to annul the referendum that will change Turkey's system of governance from a parliamentary to a presidential system.