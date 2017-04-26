TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish opposition party to challenge poll results in EU rights court
The Republican People's Party's (CHP) appeal against the April 16 referendum results was rejected by the Turkish administrative court based in Ankara.
Turkish opposition party to challenge poll results in EU rights court
Turkey's main opposition party's (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, April 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Turkey's main opposition party will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge the acceptance of unstamped ballots by the electoral board in the April 16 referendum on changing the system of governance, a party spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"I want to reiterate once again that we will take the referendum result to the ECHR," Republican People's Party (CHP) spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke told reporters in Ankara.

Turkey's Council of State, the highest administrative court, on Tuesday rejected the CHP's appeal on the referendum, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Earlier on April 19, the country's Supreme Electoral Board (YSK) rejected appeals from the main opposition parties to annul the referendum that will change Turkey's system of governance from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

RECOMMENDED

The CHP had called on the electoral board to repeal the April 16 vote, which was won by the "Yes" camp, because unstamped ballot papers were included in the vote count.

"CHP, HDP and Vatan Party appeals regarding the April 16 referendum were discussed separately, and as a result of evaluations, the appeals were rejected with 10 votes against and one vote in favour," the electoral board said.

The CHP responded by saying it would employ all legal ways to appeal the referendum.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview