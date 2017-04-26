Iraqi paramilitary forces said Wednesday that they have captured Hatra, a 2,000-year-old historical site near the northern city of Mosul, where US-backed forces have been battling Daesh for months.

Karim al Nouri, a spokesman for the state-sanctioned force made up mainly of Shia militias, told state TV they captured the UNESCO World Heritage Site. He said Iraqi forces were around three kilometres (two miles) from a nearby town with the same name, without providing further details.

Daesh destroyed priceless objects in Hatra and other archaeological sites after seizing swathes of Iraq and Syria in a lightning offensive in 2014.

The full extent of the harm to Hatra remains unclear.