The US says its controversial anti-missile defence system in the South Korean village of Seongju will be fully operational in the coming days.

US lawmakers have met at the White House to discuss the escalating situation with North Korea. But they had differing opinions on how to approach Pyongyang.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis gives more details.

Both South Korean and US military advisers say the installation of the terminal high altitude area defence system (THAAD) is progressing smoothly.