WORLD
2 MIN READ
THAAD system will soon be operational in S Korea
Residents in South Korea's Seongju village unhappy about the deployment of the THAAD system have begun a sit-in protest. They say the anti-missile system only increases tension and the chance of war breaking out with their northern neighbours.
THAAD system will soon be operational in S Korea
US Department of Defense/Missile Defense Agency handout showing a terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launch on Wake Island in the Pacific Ocean. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The US says its controversial anti-missile defence system in the South Korean village of Seongju will be fully operational in the coming days.

US lawmakers have met at the White House to discuss the escalating situation with North Korea. But they had differing opinions on how to approach Pyongyang.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis gives more details.

Both South Korean and US military advisers say the installation of the terminal high altitude area defence system (THAAD) is progressing smoothly.

RECOMMENDED

The two countries agreed to deploy it last year to counter the threat of missile launches by North Korea.

But some residents in Seongju are not happy.

They have begun a sit-in to try to block further components of the missile system from being delivered. The villagers say it only increases tensions with the North and the chances of war breaking out.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview