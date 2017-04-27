Schools and businesses across the occupied West Bank were closed on Thursday in a show of support for the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails on a hunger strike for almost two weeks now.

Over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners started the hunger strike on April 16 in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti.

Palestinians have termed the open-ended strike a protest against poor conditions and an Israeli policy of detention without trial that has been applied against thousands since the 1980s.

Some Palestinian officials termed the strike, also being observed in Gaza, the biggest in years.

"This general strike is unprecedented in years," said Khalil Rizeq of the Union of Palestinian Chambers of Commerce.