Final results from Turkey's referendum on changing the system of governance in the country showed 51.4 percent support for the "Yes" vote to approve the sweeping constitutional changes, the High Electoral Board (YSK) said on Thursday.

The results, with 48.59 percent "No" votes, matched the preliminary figures released after polling closed on April 16, the YSK said while explaining the reason for rejecting petitions submitted by three political parties to annul the referendum.

The constitutional changes passed in the referendum will allow Turkey to adopt a presidential system of governance and, its supporters say, will ensure political stability for a country that has experienced multiple unstable coalitions. Opponents claim it will lead to one-man rule.

The changes approved will wholly come into force from November 2019.

After the referendum, concerns were raised by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Peoples' Democracy Party (HDP) and the left-wing Patriotic Party over what they said were flaws in the vote, in particular the acceptance of unstamped ballot papers by the YSK.

But the YSK said the decision was objective, and in line with the principle of equality and impartiality.