WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump's presidency is causing a rift in the Jewish American community
The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is fast becoming a fault line in US politics, with supporter and critics of President Trump taking sides within the community.
Trump's presidency is causing a rift in the Jewish American community
Demonstrators in Washington DC protesting against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is fast becoming a fault line in US politics.

On the one side is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and its supporters. They have been lobbying on Israel's behalf for more than 60 years.

Those on the other side include some among a younger generation of Jewish Americans who are speaking out against Trump's most divisive policies. They have protested against AIPAC, and they want their community to know there is another way.

RECOMMENDED

Conservative American Jews disagree.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview