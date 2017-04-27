POLITICS
Eugenie Bouchard calls Maria Sharapova a "cheater"
The Canadian criticised the WTA for giving Sharapova the chance to compete in tournaments after serving a 15-month doping ban and said the Russian should never be allowed to play again.
Maria Sharapova of Russia at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix, Stuttgart, Germany, April 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has lashed out at the WTA for giving Maria Sharapova the chance to compete in tournaments after serving a 15-month doping ban and said the Russian is a "cheater" who should never be allowed to play again.

Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon finalist, told TRT World that a bad example had been set.

Sharapova into 2nd round

Sharapova beat Italian Roberta Vinci in the first round of the Stuttgart Grand Prix on Wednesday after receiving a controversial wild card for the tournament, having lost all her ranking points in the wake of her suspension.

Sharapova was banned for two years after testing positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium, a medication the former world number one had been taking within the rules but which was then reclassified as a banned drug.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced her ban to 15 months, while finding Sharapova was not an "intentional doper" but "bore some degree of fault" for relying on her agent to check the prohibited list for changes and failing to ensure he had done so.

Sharapova, who faces Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in the second round in Stuttgart later on Thursday, has also received invitations to play in Madrid and Rome and will find out in May whether she will be given a wild card for the French Open.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
