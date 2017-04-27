April 27, 2017
The inaugural meeting of Turkey-Africa Agriculture Ministers and Agribusiness Forum began in Turkey's Antalya on Wednesday.
Ministers will meet to look at ways to achieve food security in the continent – including through improved farming methods.
One of the countries looking to investment in the industry is Zambia. But despite the potential, the country is grappling with poverty and high unemployment.
TRT World'sMutuna Chanda has this report from Lusaka.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies