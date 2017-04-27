TÜRKİYE
Zambia looks to Turkey for investment in agriculture
Africa has a large amount of farmland with the potential to feed the whole continent, but it's not being fully utilized because of lack mechanisation and investment.
The Zambia National Farmers Union says the farming industry is battling high production costs because of problems including the price of electricity and petroleum. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The inaugural meeting of Turkey-Africa Agriculture Ministers and Agribusiness Forum began in Turkey's Antalya on Wednesday.

Ministers will meet to look at ways to achieve food security in the continent – including through improved farming methods.

One of the countries looking to investment in the industry is Zambia. But despite the potential, the country is grappling with poverty and high unemployment.

TRT World'sMutuna Chanda has this report from Lusaka.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
