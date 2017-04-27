WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump and Argentina's Macri discuss bilateral ties
US President Donald Trump has met with his Argentinian counterpart Mauricio Macri at the White House, where the two leaders exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues.
Trump and Argentina's Macri discuss bilateral ties
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and US President Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump has met with his Argentinean counterpart Mauricio Macri at the White House.

The two leaders exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

The pair of real estate tycoons have known each other for years, and Macri was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his election victory.

Trump praised Macri's leadership in reforming Argentina's economy, adding that he plans to attend next year's G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

RECOMMENDED

Macri said Argentina will join with the US in a commitment to human rights, democracy and the fight against terrorism.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on the story from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview