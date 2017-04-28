WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian Authority says it will stop paying Israel for electricity
The decision is seen as part of an attempt by the Palestinian Authority to pressure Hamas into new elections.
Palestinian Authority says it will stop paying Israel for electricity
Palestinians queuing up at gas stations to stock up on petrol to run generators in anticipation of power blackouts. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

The Palestinian Authority says it will stop paying Israel for the electricity it supplies to Gaza.

It's the latest effort by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to pressure Hamas into new elections.

Hamas says the action is a crime against Palestinians and has warned it will consider a number of options to defend its people.

The standoff has divided Palestinians and hampered attempts to reach a peace deal with Israel.

RECOMMENDED

And now many are worried it may turn violent.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter explains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70