Young Turkish DJ tops music platforms
Gorkem Sala is among the most streamed artists on various music platforms, such as iTunes, Spotify and Deezer. His album "His Diyari" has topped many lists.
Sala is a singer, DJ and mixer, and one of the few performers playing electronic dance music (EDM). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

Gorkem Sala, a 25-year-old Turkish singer, DJ and mixer, is burning up the charts with a new version of his first album entitled "His Diyari," which has landed on iTunes' list of "most pre-ordered tracks."

One of the most important names working in hip-hop and electronic dance music (EDM) and also a successful DJ, Sala has achieved great success on digital platforms like Spotify, iTunes and YouTube, with his album of remixes, "His Diyari," which means Land of Emotions.

"It is very important to me to be able to arouse emotions in people with these songs. As one can see in their names, I have tried to develop and rearranged songs in a way that arouses different feelings in people, making the songs more effective," he said.

The singer, who was born in the central Anatolian city of Eskisehir, said that he became popular through his videos that have been published on the internet. He says the music videos for the album are a collaboration with the famous director, Murat Yilmaz.

Sala's aim is to show that EDM is an extraordinary music genre that can be created with a variety of instruments that will appeal to a cross-section of music lovers.

Interestingly, the remixes on his second album have the same names as his first, but Sala was careful to put more effort into the latter, creating more developed versions.

Following his recent success on digital platforms, the singer is now expected to take the stage in the coming days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
