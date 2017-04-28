The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is undergoing a political crisis after the government's failure to organise presidential elections, and President Joseph Kabila's determination to retain power beyond his two constitutional terms.

The main opposition coalition, the Rally for Congolese Democracy (the Rassemblement), had promised to organise mass protests across the country to force the 45-year-old president out of office on December 19, 2016 when his last term ended. A move which analysts feared would have plunged the most populous French-speaking nation into a bloodbath – considering the security forces' proven determination to repress any anti-government demonstrations. Earlier protests had led to dozens of deaths and arrests of opposition leaders and supporters.

It took mediation by the Catholic bishops of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) to save the country from reaching a boiling point. CENCO's mediation led to the 31 December agreement allowing Kabila to preside over a transitional government led by a Prime Minister from the Rassemblement – with a mandate to schedule elections by December 2017.

Four months on the main actors have failed to agree on a process to choose the prime minister, as well as the assignment of important ministerial posts – shuttering any hopes of holding elections this year.

CENCO's announcement in March of the total collapse of the direct negotiations led Kabila to picking Bruno Tshibala— a member of a dissident faction of the Rassemblement— for the post of prime minister, was contested by the main faction of the Rassemblement.

Attempts by the main faction of the Rassemblement to organize popular protests to force Kabila to respect the political agreement have so far been unsuccessful, an apparent sign of weakness within the opposition.

The opposition seems to have lost its ability to mobilise the masses since the untimely death early this year of Congo's charismatic opposition and former Rassemblement leader, Etienne Tshisekedi.

The ongoing leadership disputes within the Rassemblement, coupled with the fragmentation of the opposition groups casts serious doubt on the opposition's ability to keep Kabila in check. Kabila and his allies will capitalise on the opposition's weaknesses and further delay elections and retain his privileges.