Turkey hopes that an upcoming presidential visit to the United States will resolve two of its biggest concerns.

Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said that the US and Turkey had a very solid relationship.

There were only two issues that "clouded" this relationship, Kalin said, speaking at the Atlantic Council's Istanbul Summit on Friday.

This was the US recognition of the militant group YPG and of FETO — the movement led by Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen that Turkey regards as a terrorist organisation. The handling of both issues had deteriorated under the Obama administration. But that might be set to change.

Gulen extradition

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet US President Donald Trump on May 16 during a state visit.

Kalin told TRT World that the relationship is already on better footing than with its predecessor: "We know that the Trump administration understands how serious this issue is for Turkey."

An ongoing investigation into the perpetrators of last year's attempted coup is still on Turkey's agenda. "We'd like to see more action taken against the FETO establishment in the United States." The group stands accused of masterminding last July's attempted coup.

On Gulen, Kalin said Turkey's allies needed to "act accordingly" and that Turkey would provide further evidence for Gulen's extradition. "We'll discuss, provide more evidence, files and other things to our US counterparts so that they also understand the magnitude of what happened here—and why FETO should be prosecuted and why Gulen should himself be extradited to Turkey."

General James Jones, a security adviser to former President Barak Obama, told TRT World that the US government simply could not extradite people even if it wanted to.

"This is an extremely emotional problem. Whatever the US is doing, we need to explain that to our Turkish friends in a way that is understandable."

Jones said that Trump could not act unilaterally and that any decision to deport someone was up to the US Justice Department.