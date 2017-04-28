Egypt has its own energy woes and defaults on payments, Israel is not a fair player on agreements and Gaza's gas is not as attractive as it might first appear, Majid Jafar, the CEO of Crescent Petroleum says.

The head of the largest private upstream oil and gas company in the Middle East and a board managing director of Dana Gas spoke about the region's energy to TRT World.

Will the Golan Heights become a focal point for gas exploration in post-war Syria?

MAAJID JAFAR: Even in Israel, that prides itself on being westernised what with good governance and pro-capitalism, when Noble Energy made the discovery of the big gas fields they got treated very badly by the Israeli government. They tried to change the terms of the deal, and when they resisted, the Netanyahu administration tried to use rules accusing them of a monopoly so that the state could unilaterally change the terms.

Anyone who finds gas can of course [create a] monopoly from the beginning, but you don't usually get such a negative reaction from a government. And its greed that drove that. It's the kind of thing that happens across the developing world and in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

What's important is for government to realize if that being a good place to invest over the long term is important. Especially when you are competing with other nations for investment. If you start to politically interfere, it doesn't go well.

How do you see Gazans fitting into gas exploration and distribution in the future?

MJ: I know that there was a field offshore Gaza by British Gas and Consolidated Contractors Company—and unfortunately the construction was prevented by Israel. Now that Israel has its own gas, there may be space for cooperation, but the Israeli reserves are given priority.

There are many disputes in the region. We have Cyprus-Lebanon, and now a big new discovery in Egypt — so it's a competitive space.

My concern is that there is a lot of natural gas now, a lot of LNG (liquefied natural gas) and the price is no doubt low. The east Mediterranean is extremely expensive with a well costing 80-100 million dollars because of the depth.

It's not that it's unattractive. It's just we have other priorities in the region now, like places in Iraq where the cost is much lower.