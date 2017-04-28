HATAY, Turkey — Raidah Dugain cannot lie down or lean back for too long. If she does, the 17-year-old chokes on water. Both her kidneys have failed, unable to excrete excess body fluids, so she has to make sure that she sits up on a wheel chair.

"Even at night I sleep on the chair," says Dugain. "I am really tired. I am not well at all."

A resident of Syria's Idlib Province, Dugain is the mother of two young children, despite being only a teenager. She says her health began to fail after she was affected by what she and her familybelieve was a white phosphorus attack dropped by the warplanes of the Syrian regime leader, Bashar al Assad. Although she doesn't remember the exact date of the alleged attack, she says it happened sometime in the first week of September last year.

By late October, her health had dangerously deteriorated. She came to Turkey's Hatay Province, where she is receiving regular blood transfusions and dialysis at a government-run hospital.

Dugain's medical condition is complicated. The illness has taken away the glow of youth from her face: she looks pale, her hands shiver and she is unable to hold her two-year-old son on her lap. She stares at the world with her striking blue eyes. The path that lies ahead of her is full of uncertainty.

The white phosphorus smoke, she says, has contaminated her blood, affecting her internal organs. Her heart has been impacted, too. Last month, the doctors placed a pacemaker in her chest to normalise her heart beat. Her brother, Ali Dugain, offered her one of his kidneys for a transplant. "The doctors said [the transplant] won't work unless her body is decontaminated," Ali says.

The eight-month long battle for survival has been exhausting. The Turkish doctors sound pessimistic about whether she will live. They have suggested that she needs an immediate dose of a drug called Eculizumab, the world's most expensive medicine, which will decrease her dependency on blood transfusions and mean she is able to undergo a kidney transplant. The medicine costs around $440,000 to treat a patient in the US for a year. The price varies slightly in Canada and the UK, where it is also available.

Dugain's doctors estimate one dose will cost $32,247 in the Netherlands. Since the family cannot afford the drug, which isn't even available in Turkey, Ali reached out to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in early February, seeking its assistance to help Dugain receive the prescribed treatment. "They (UNHCR) contacted the Netherlands government," says Ali.

The Dutch government covered the cost of the drug through its public healthcare system until March 2016. The country's health ministry has since scrapped the policy because of the drug's extremely high price.

A few days after meeting with UNHCR officials, Ali says, a UNHCR translator told him over the phone that the agency had contacted the Dutch government and it had refused to allow Dugain into the country.

"What perplexed us is the grounds on which Netherlands has rejected our application," says Ali, "The UNHCR spokesperson (an official in Ankara) told me that the government refused to treat my sister because she was married underage."

Stuck in bureaucracy

The seven-year long war in Syria has killed over 470,000 people, according to Human Rights Watch. Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have been injured; many have lost their limbs in the conflict and many more are silently suffering from other kinds of war injuries. Raidah's injury is such that she cannot show it to the world. It's killing her from the inside.

Though she is uncertain about her survival, her brother is trying every possible way to save her. When the UNHCR called him, he scribbled down the telephone number in his pocket notebook. He keeps trying that number every single day, even though no one answers it.

TRT World contacted the Dutch Consulate General in Istanbul, Robert Schuddeboom, to verify the UNHCR's claim. Schuddeboom denied having received any communication from the UNHCR, and says that the Dutch government's records "do not show of any person in that name" who has sought medical help.

Schuddeboom, however, agreed that "the combination of her marital status and her young age would have been a reason to refuse her application, had she submitted one."

The UNHCR spokesperson in Turkey, Selin Unal, said that the agency is aware of the case and she would prefer to keep its merits "confidential."

But Dugain and her family hope that the UNHCR may negotiate a way out, even though the agency is being discreet about any progress in her case. Haj Ibrahim, Dugain's husband, showed up at the local UNHCR office in Hatay in late March to look into other ways to convince the Netherlands government to accept her application.

"I asked them [UNHCR officials], 'if she survives and turns 18 the next year, will the Netherlands government offer her treatment?' They said, 'we don't know,'" Ibrahim says.

A lean man in his early 20s, with a well-trimmed beard, Ibrahim worked at a mobile repair shop in Jar Janaz, a village which is 38 kilometres away from Idlib's city centre. He's currently jobless, looking after his wife at the hospital, as well as his son —changing his diapers and feeding him milk.

Out of desperation, he told the UNHCR officials that he's willing to go to jail in the Netherlands for marrying Dugain, if that would help his wife's application. "They said 'we don't know if that will convince them [Dutch officials],'" he says.