Tsunami warning issued after 6.8 quake off Philippines coast
The earthquake struck at a shallow depth just off the Philippines island of Mindanao, prompting warnings of hazardous tsunami waves for Philippines and Indonesia.
The USGS image showing the epicentre of the earthquake off the coast of Philippines. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippines coast on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible off the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth near the Philippines island of Mindanao, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippines lies on the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many of Earth's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
