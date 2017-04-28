WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump warns of war with North Korea
Ties between the US and South Korea are strained over payment for deployment of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. Beijing is also increasingly concerned by developments on the Korean peninsula.
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor (R) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

Tensions between the US and North Korea continue to escalate. In the latest exchange between Washington and Pyongyang, US President Donald Trump warned that a major conflict with North Korea is now a real possibility.

His comments come as his administration threatens more sanctions against North Korea, while an advanced US missile defence system is being installed in the South.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis gives more details.

Meanwhile, the US is also embroiled in a dispute with South Korea over the payment for the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system. Seoul is refusing to pay for the installation of the anti-missile system on its soil. Donald Trump is demanding a billion dollars for it.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports from Seoul.

China, the closed ally of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is also becoming increasingly concerned by developments on the Korean peninsula.

TRT World'sDan Epstein adds more from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
