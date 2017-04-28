Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday YPG militants were still present in a region of northern Syria west of the Euphrates river and that they must be pushed back.

Ankara regards YPG as the Syrian branch of the PKK, which Turkey, the US, and the EU designate as terror organisation. Turkey's relations with the US have strained during the past few years due to Washington's support for YPG. The US says YPG is "a strong ally" in the fight against Daesh.

Erdogan also told a conference in Istanbul that US support for YPG inside Syria was damaging solidarity between Washington and Ankara, adding that he hopes the relationship between the two countries will turn a page under President Donald Trump.

He said that next month he will try to communicate to Trump that Turkish-backed forces should be used to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh rather than the YPG.

"Why the need to ask for help from terrorist organisations? We are here. "Turkey, coalition forces led by the United States and the Free Syrian Army all together can wipe them [Daesh] out. This is not a difficult thing for us," he said.

"I believe we can achieve this and I will tell this to Trump."