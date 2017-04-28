TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
CHP lawmaker appeals to European court over Turkey's referendum
Musa Cam, a lawmaker for Republican People's Party, has submitted an individual appeal against the results of the referendum, terming them "illegitimate and not representative of the people's will".
CHP lawmaker appeals to European court over Turkey's referendum
Turkish lawmaker for the Republican People's Party (CHP), Musa Cam casts his vote in Izmir. April 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

Turkish opposition lawmaker for the Republican People's Party (CHP), Musa Cam, has submitted an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, demanding the annulment of the constitutional change referendum that took place on April 16.

Cam said he submitted an individual appeal independently from the one his party is expected to make to the European Court.

In his application, Cam said a decision by Turkey's High Electoral Board (YSK) to allow unstamped ballots in the referendum had caused the outcome to be "illegitimate and not representative of the people's will".

The YSK released the final referendum results on Thursday, showing 51.4 percent support for the "Yes" vote.

RECOMMENDED

They were released despite calls by the CHP to delay a final announcement while they appealed the vote.

The YSK and a Turkish court, the Council of State, have rejected or declined to hear the CHP appeals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the "Yes" camp have said appeals by the opposition were an attempt to undermine the results of the vote, adding only the YSK had jurisdiction on the matter.

The constitutional changes approved in the referendum will see Turkey move to a presidential system of governance from a parliamentary one. Under the new system, the president has the authority to draft the budget, declare a state of emergency and issue decrees overseeing ministries.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70