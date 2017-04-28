European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday that accession talks with Turkey have not been halted and she still wants Ankara to join, if it can meet necessary conditions.

Her remarks, following a EU foreign ministers meeting in Malta, came after recent calls from some countries that negotiations over Turkey's potential membership of the bloc should be stopped.

The talks highlighted sharp differences on ties with Ankara after a referendum to reform Turkey's political system.

"The accession process continues. It is not suspended, nor ended, but as you might know, we are currently not working on opening any new negotiation chapter (for membership of the European Union) chapter," Mogherini said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit in Malta, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he sensed a "positive atmosphere" from leading European lawmakers regarding Turkey's talks to join the bloc. He said dialogue between the two sides would continue.

Cavusoglu also said Austria should turn back from its "wrong policy" regarding Turkey's talks of joining the EU.

France and Germany seek new ties

EU lawmakers called this week for a formal suspension of Turkey's long-stalled EU bid, saying it does not meet democratic standards.