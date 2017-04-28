April 28, 2017
During his election campaign, President Trump paid particular attention to coal miners who had lost their jobs. He promised to put them back to work.
The US president signed an executive order in March scrapping key environmental regulations. The move, Trump says, makes the industry more competitive and brings back jobs.
TRT World'sZeina Awad went to Mingo County in West Virginia to speak with voters and to see how they feel 100 days into the Trump presidency.
