More anti-government demonstrations will be held this weekend as fears grow the government could be overthrown in a coup.

Over the last four weeks, violent and deadly clashes have broken out between opposition protesters and the police.

At least 29 people have died, hundreds have been injured and more than a thousand arrested during clashes between the opposition and police.

Venezuelans continue to struggle with a failing economy, and severe shortages of food, power, water, and medicine.

TRT World's Latin American correspondent Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas.

President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of generating chaos with its protests. His supporters have also taken to the streets to rally against what they call a violent agenda against the socialist government.

Political prisoners

Thousands of opponents of the leftist government marched to jails on Friday demanding the release of opposition leaders they say are political prisoners in the country's deadly crisis.

The rally was the latest in a month of demonstrations that left 29 people dead in clashes between riot police and anti-government protesters.

The country's opposition is demanding elections, autonomy for the legislature where they have a majority, a humanitarian aid channel from abroad to alleviate an economic crisis, and freedom for more than 100 jailed anti-government activists.

A crowd yelling "Freedom!" rallied near the Ramo Verde prison on the outskirts of Caracas.