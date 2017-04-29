WORLD
Turkish air strikes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq, says military
Scores of "PKK terrorists were neutralised" in several air strikes conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria during the past week.
Turkey says the air operations were conducted &quot;within the scope of the international law&quot; and &quot;with the aim of destroying the hotbeds of terrorism.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2017

Turkish air strikes "neutralised 45 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Saturday," the military said in a statement.

The statement added that Turkish military air raids earlier this week, in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria, had killed 89 members of PKK that is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after a pause of two and a half years.

Around 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children have been killed since then, according to official data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
