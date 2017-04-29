Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the fifth straight season on Saturday after Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a 6-0 thrashing of 10-man Wolfsburg.

After second-placed RB Leipzig were held to a goalless draw by Ingolstadt, Bayern wrapped up the title with a thumping away victory that left them 10 points clear with three games left.

"Five times in a row, that's unbelievable. We completely deserve to be champions," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky.

Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a 27th league title in his first season as Bayern's head coach.

"I am very happy, this win was important and it's a fantastic experience," said the Italian.

Ancelotti has now won four national league titles after also lifting the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with AC Milan and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint Germain.

"I want to thank this great club," he said. "We deserved the title and have played good football, now is the time to celebrate."

Lewandowski's brace leaves the Polish striker on 28 goals this season, one more than Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race to be the league's top marksman.