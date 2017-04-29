Margarita Aguirres is an undocumented migrant living in the United States without any papers for twenty-two years.

But with Donald Trump in office as US president, she now faces the threat of imminent deportation.

Trump campaigned on the promise to end illegal immigration and send undocumented migrants like Aguirres back to their native countries.

"In some cases, police officers or immigration officers are going to schools to take the parents. They're people who have committed no crimes, and they're just taken away."