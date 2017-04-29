Tens of thousands of people marched on Saturday from the US Capitol to the White House to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment.

They demanded that Trump rethinks his plans to rollback the climate change policies backed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The protest coincided with Trump's 100 days in office, the end of the traditional "honeymoon" period for a new president.

The Peoples Climate March was the culmination of a string of Earth Week protests that began with last Saturday's March for Science.

Trump's administration is considering withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which more than 190 countries including the United States signed in hopes of curbing global warming.

Trump has also proposed deep cuts for the Environmental Protection Agency and the elimination of many environmental regulations.

During his campaign to become president, Trump called climate change a hoax.