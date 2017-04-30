An experienced Swiss climber died on Sunday after he fell in the Everest region of Nepal during preparations to climb the world's highest mountain, the first to perish in the current climbing season, officials said.

Ueli Steck, 40, died after falling to the foot of Mount Nuptse, a smaller peak in the area, said Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summits Treks company that organised Steck's expedition.

Steck was in the area acclimatising ahead of a bid to climb Everest through the less-climbed West Ridge route and traverse to Lhotse, the world's fourth highest peak - at 8,516 metres in May.

Kamal PrasadParajuli, an official with Nepal's Department of Tourism said that Steck, who climbed Everest in 2012 without using an oxygen cylinder, "slipped and fell 1,000 metres" in the Western Cwm along the normal route to Everest.

In a video recorded in early April and posted on YouTube, Steck said he would judge the attempt a success regardless of whether he reached the top - as long as he returned alive.