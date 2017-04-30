POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Nadal wins 10th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal's victory comes a week after he also won the Monte Carlo Masters for the 10th time.
Nadal wins 10th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4 6-1 to lift his 10th Barcelona Open title. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2017

Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday by thrashing Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4 6-1, collecting his second claycourt title in a row.

Nadal, who won the Monte Carlo Masters for a 10th time last week, romped to the title without dropping a set on the newly renamed Rafa Nadal court at the Real Tennis Club in Barcelona, and needed just 90 minutes to finish off Thiem.

Thiem had beaten the 14-times Grand Slam champion on clay in the Argentina Open last year and earned a place in the final by beating world number one Andy Murray for the first time in his career on Saturday, but he proved no match for Nadal.

The Mallorcan took a while to impose himself on Thiem on an overcast day in Barcelona with the cold weather slowing down the court.

Thiem earned the first breakpoint of the match but Nadal recovered and eventually took the first set by breaking his opponent in the 10th game.

There was no let-up in the second set from Nadal, who broke the 23-year-old Austrian twice in a row before serving for the championship and wrapping up his 51st tournament win on clay.

RECOMMENDED

"I'm especially happy for these 10 victories in two tournaments that are as special to me as Monte Carlo and Barcelona, especially here as it's my club, and for the support of these incredible fans," Nadal told Spanish network TVE.

"It's a dream start to the claycourt season."

Thiem paid tribute to his opponent after Nadal's 71st tournament win in his career.

"First of all congrats to Rafa, 10 titles here and in Monte Carlo, it's unbelievable," he said.

"I really enjoyed the week in Barcelona. There are worse things than to lose against the greatest player on clay ever. I enjoyed it even though I lost and I really hope I can come back in the next years."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks