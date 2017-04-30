France has killed more than 20 militants hiding in a forest near the border between the West African countries of Mali and Burkina Faso over the weekend, its regional force said in a statement.

The air and ground operations follows the death of a French soldier nearby earlier this month, the statement said.

The statement did not identify the militant group.

Mali has been regularly hit by militant violence, despite a 2013 French-led operation to drive them out of key northern cities they had seized.